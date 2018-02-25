Magical treat for ballet fans as Bourne’s Cinderella returns

The much-anticipated return of Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella can be seen at the Theatre Royal Nottingham from March 6-10 2018 as part of a UK tour.

With Lez Brotherston’s sumptuous costumes and sets, which won an Olivier Award for his original designs, and lighting by Olivier Award-winning Neil Austin, Cinderella will be performed in Surround Sound, designed by Paul Groothuis and featuring a specially commissioned recording played by a 60-piece orchestra.

Matthew Bourne’s vivid story telling has never been more heart-stopping and touching, and will take the audience into the heart of Prokofiev’s magnificent score, and the sights and sounds of war-torn London.

Matthew Bourne said: “Cinderella is one of my most heartfelt works and a personal favourite amongst my re-imagined classic stories. I’m delighted to have brought together this cast of current star performers, experienced New Adventures veterans and exciting young talent. I’m thrilled to see another generation of Company dancers take on this beloved production.”

Photo by Johan Persson