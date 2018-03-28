Recipe: Asparagus, tarragon and almond pizza blanco

Why not have a go at this tasty recipe?

Asparagus Tarragon & Almond Pizza Bianco

(Serves 2)

Ever thought of topping your pizza with asparagus? This bianco version is quick to prepare and takes just 10 minutes in the oven

Ingredients

100ml crème fraiche

20g parmesan, grated

2 flatbreads

2 tbsp flaked almonds

1 bunch asparagus spears, trimmed

Tarragon or basil leaves

Few parmesan shavings to decorate

Method

Heat the oven to 180C/160C fan. In a bowl combine the crème fraiche and parmesan and a good grind of black pepper. Lay the flatbreads on baking sheets and spread with the crème fraiche leaving 1cm gap around the edge, sprinkle with almonds.

Cook in the oven for 10 minutes until the crème fraiche starts to turn golden.

Meanwhile steam the asparagus for 5-6 minutes until just soft.

Top the flatbreads with asparagus, add torn herbs and a few parmesan shavings.

Recipe credit: www.enjoyasparagus.com