Top ballet company is back soon at Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham

Saint Petersburg Ballet Theatre return to the area for an appearance at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall from January 16-20.

Building on their strong following since their inaugural visit to the UK in 2015, Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet returns to delight their British fans once again.

The company will be visiting the Royal Concert Hall Nottingham as part of a UK tour, performing The Sleeping Beauty and The Nutcracker, both boasting classic Tchaikovsky scores and wonderful choreography.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk