Best foot forward for Sutton ramblers on walk in Cheshire

editorial image

The Sutton Rambling Club would like to welcome potential new members to its next fortnightly ramble, taking place on Sunday, August 12.

It will be a circular walk from Tegg’s Nose Country Park in Cheshire with a choice of distances. There will be plenty of attractive scenery to enjoy within a dramatic landscape.

The Skills coach sets off from the Staff Of Life pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.15 am and from outside the Asda store on Stockwell Gate in Mansfield at 9.30am.

There are other pick-up points en route. The coach fare is £10, accompanied juniors free. For further information, please ring 01623 796396 or 07580 403471. You can also find out more at www.suttonramblingclub.com