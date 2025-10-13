Bridgerton fans are not happy with this season 4 decision ❌📺

Bridgerton is set to return in early 2026.

Netflix has finally confirmed the start date.

But fans aren’t happy with it being split into two-parts.

Bridgerton fans are calling on Netflix to reverse its ‘ridiculous’ decision to split the new season into multiple parts. The beloved romantic drama is set to return early next year but there will be almost a month wait in the middle.

One of the streaming services biggest hits, the show is based on the series of books of the same name by Julia Quinn. The first season landed on Christmas Day 2020 and it has even inspired a prequel spin-off since.

Benedict is set to be the focus of the latest series, Netflix has confirmed. But what has fans reaction been to the release dates announcement?

When does Bridgerton season 4 come out?

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek in Bridgerton season 4 | LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Just like the third series of the show, Bridgerton’s fourth batch of episodes are set to be released in two parts. There will be a gap of nearly a month between the first part and the second.

Bridgerton season 4 will release four episodes on January 29, 2026. The remaining half of the series will come out on February 26, 2026.

Expect the episodes to be available at 8am British time on the release dates. Netflix has confirmed that the fourth season will turn its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson).

Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down -- until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball.

Fans call on Netflix to reverse ‘ridiculous’ Bridgerton decision

Bridgerton’s first two series dropped all in one go, in the traditional Netflix release pattern. However, the third and now fourth seasons have both been split into multiple parts.

Fans have been left frustrated by the announcement and quickly took to social media to vent about it. One declared: “Splitting an 8 episode season into 2 parts is so ridiculous.”

Another added: “I don't know who gave Netflix the idea of making us wait years for a new season and then splitting it into two parts but I HATE them.” A fan echoed: “Splitting the season in two again is the worst decision.”

One person issued a demand to Netflix, saying: “Please stop splitting one season in parts.”

However, not all of the fans are down on the decision. One said: “Once again if we cannot get weekly releases, splitting the season into parts is so much better than the alternative of dropping it all at once. And it’s only a month! Y’all will be fine.”

Another offered: “My controversial opinion is that splitting a single season into two parts is actually a genius marketing move. Just like a weekly release of an episode is also a genius move. Releasing everything all at once overwhelms the viewer and hurts the overall ratings of a show.”

