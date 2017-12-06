Classic sound of Dr Hook in Nottingham

Dr Hook starring Dennis Locorriere are live at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall this weekend.

Dr Hook was an instantly recognisable name that enjoyed chart success for more than 15 years in the 70s and 80s.

Dennis Locorriere is the voice of classic hits like Sylvia’s Mother, Sexy Eyes and When You’re In Love With A Beautiful Woman.

After years out of the limelight, Dr Hook are now fronted again by the man who sang all the original hits.

The gig is on Saturday, December 9 and tickets are at http://bit.ly/2jTOvff