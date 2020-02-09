Award-winning book hits the stage at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Don’t miss the chance to see the stage version of hit book A Monster Calls at Nottingham Theatre Royal.

This adaptation of the book by Patrick Ness can be seen from February 18 to 22.

Thirteen-year-old Conor and his mum have managed just fine since his dad moved away. But now his mum is sick.

His grandmother won’t stop interfering and the kids at school won’t look him in the eye. Then, one night, Conor is woken by something at his window. A monster has come walking, to tell Conor tales from when it walked before.

A Monster Calls offers a dazzling insight into love, life and healing. The book has sold more than a million copies and garnered huge critical acclaim, including an unprecedented double win of the Carnegie and Greenaway Medals for outstanding children’s literature and illustration.

