Band Of Gold hits the stage this week at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Kay Mellor’s Band Of Gold comes to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from January 14 to 18 in a brand new stage version.

The premiere stage adaptation of the multi award-winning ITV series stars Laurie Brett, Gaynor Faye, Kieron Richardson, Shayne Ward, Sacha Parkinson and Andrew Dunn.

This new, murderous but at times heart-warming and humorous stage adaptation tells the story of a group of women - Carol, Rose, Anita and a young mother, Gina - as they battle to survive while working in a notorious red-light district with a killer on the loose. When one of their colleagues is murdered, they need to find the killer before they strike again. Following the unprecedented sell-out success of Fat Friends The Musical, producer Josh Andrews and Kay Mellor have teamed up again for Band of Gold, to be directed by Mellor.

