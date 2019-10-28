Best of brass as Brighouse and Rastrick band play Mansfield Palace Theatre this weekend

The Brighouse And Rastrick Brass Band will be wowing music fans with a performance at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on November 2.

The world famous brass band’s concert starts at 7.30pm, and will be conducted by esteemed conductor Russell Gray.

The Yorkshire champions bring a exciting and varied evening of brass entertainment, with music from Glinka, Strauss, Lennon/McCartney and Ravel amongst others, with their world class soloists on display throughout the evening.

Call the box office for ticket availability and prices on 01623 633133.

