Best-selling book Mathilda And The Orange Balloon hits the stage at Nottingham Playhouse

Young audiences are going to love a performance of Mathilda and the Orange Balloon at Nottingham Playhouse on May 11.

Come along and see this heart-warming adaptation of Randall de Sève’s best-selling book.

The DH (Deaf and Hearing) Ensemble has made Mathilda’s world fully welcoming and accessible to D/deaf and hearing children and their families.

Through the use of spoken English, British Sign Language, creative captions and animation, the production will make a strong contribution to the landscapes of both theatre for young audiences and accessible theatre.

Mathilda’s world is small - nothing but grey sky and green clovers. She yearns for something

different. When she sees an orange balloon in the sky, it sparks a new feeling about who she can be.

But how can she communicate this to her herd? This charming play encourages young people to express themselves freely and demonstrates the importance of self-acceptance and positive, inclusive relationships.

Randall de Sève’s book celebrates children’s individuality and creativity, this stage adaptation will tell the story in an accessible way, even inviting young audience members onto the stage to meet the actors for supervised interactive play on the farmyard set.

For more on how to buy tickets, you can call 0115 9419419

Photo credit: David Monteith-Hodge/Photographise