Boeing-Boeing tour cancelled including dates at Nottingham Theatre Royal

The producers of the stage comedy Boeing-Boeing have announced that the show’s forthcoming tour has been cancelled due to poor advance ticket sales.

The tour was due to open next month and would have included dates at the Theatre Royal Nottingham from April 27 to May 2, but these will now not take place.

The producers said: “It is with great sadness that we have had to make the decision not to go ahead with the forthcoming tour of Boeing-Boeing.

“Unfortunately the advance ticket sales are simply not enough to make the tour viable. Although we love this play and it will always be very close to our hearts, it just doesn’t seem to have captured the public’s imagination like we hoped it would.

“We would like to thank all of those who have been working so hard to make this show a success and to everybody who has purchased tickets. We are truly sorry for the inconvenience this cancellation may cause.”

All ticket holders should contact their original point of sale to arrange a full refund.

Any ticket enquiries should be made to the Theatre Royal Nottingham box office manager on 0115 989 5555.

You can click here or click here for more stories.