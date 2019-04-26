Boyzone to play Nottingham as part of Final Five Tour

Following the successful sell-out Thank You & Goodnight Tour, Boyzone have added a select further four UK arena shows to their London dates – including a stop-off in Nottingham.

The tour will be arriving at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on October 17 with tickets going on-sale from 10am on Tuesday, April 30.

The band originally organised a five-night run at The London Palladium as a fitting farewell to celebrate 25 years together.

But following the success of their previous tour and being inundated by demand from disappointed fans, they listened and cleared their diaries to make The Final Five happen, adding a select further four UK areas to the London performances.

Boyzone said: “It’s a bitter sweet day for us as we announce our final ever shows.

"The response to our Thank You & Goodnight album and tour has been truly amazing.

"We feel incredibly lucky for the continued support our fans have shown over the last 25 years.

"These final ever Boyzone shows give us all one last chance to make some more special memories together.

“We can’t wait to go out on the ultimate high as we take our final bow with The Final Five.”



Tickets start from £51.60 on 0843 3733000, in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office or online.

A venue pre-sale will take place from 10am on Monday, April 29 and customers wanting to take part need to sign up by 4pm on Sunday, April 28.

To sign up for the pre-sale, click here.