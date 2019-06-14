Braimah Kanneh-Mason is guest soloist in Nottingham Symphony Orchestra’s latest concert

Nottingham Symphony Orchestra’s final concert of their 2018-19 season takes place at St Mary’s Church, Nottingham, on Saturday, July 6, starting at 7.30pm.

Braimah Kanneh-Mason, from Nottingham’s famous musical family, will be the guest soloist in Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto.

Other pieces in the concert are Weber’s Der Freischutz Overture and Bruckner’s Fourth Symphony.

The concert will be conducted by Derek Williams.

