Celebrate International Women's Day with Diva show at Royal Concert Hall

The iconic anthems of female superstars from Shirley Bassey to Beyoncé are to be celebrated in an live music show to mark International Women’s Day.

Diva brings together the 50-piece Limelight Orchestra with pop, soul and jazz vocalists for a one-off event at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on March 8.

The concert features renditions of songs made famous by the most iconic female singers of the last 50 years, including Barbra Streisand, Diana Ross, Mariah Carey, Kylie Minogue, Amy Winehouse, Beyoncé and Lizzo, backed by the city’s leading contemporary orchestra.

The show features five decades of hits from Get This Party Started, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, I’m Every Woman, Lady Marmalade, I Am What I Am, Run The World and Crazy In Love.

Co-hosted by singer-songwriter Nina Smith and Kemet FM’s Jackie P, the concert also features the Nottingham Women’s Centre choir.

