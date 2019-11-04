Check out Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals in Nottingham and Sheffield next year

Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals 2020 Live Tour is coming to the Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, on May 12-13 and The Steel Hall, Sheffield FlyDSA Arena, on May 16.

Dance fans will be delighted to hear that some of their favourite Strictly pros will again don their dancing shoes next year and return to the road in a sparkling brand new 34-date UK tour, stopping off in Nottingham at the Royal Concert Hall and in Sheffield at the FlyDSA Arena’s intimate theatre style setting - the Steel Hall in May.

The world class line-up of Strictly professionals performing on the tour are: Australian Open Champion and 2018 finalist Dianne Buswell; two-time Ballroom and Latin World Champion Nadiya Bychkova; Italian Latin Champion Graziano Di Prima; professional World Mambo Champion and former Strictly finalist Karen Hauer; World Professional Latin Showdance Champion and 2017 Strictly Champion Katya Jones; undefeated four-time British National Champion Neil Jones; eight-time South African Latin American Champion and 2016 Strictly finalist Oti Mabuse; 2017 Strictly finalist Gorka Marquez; four-time Italian Dance Championship winner Luba Mushtuk and two-time Strictly Come Dancing South Africa finalist Johannes Radebe.

Don’t miss your only chance to see these amazing Strictly Come Dancing professionals in the area in 2020 as they bring the world’s finest moves in what promises to be a Strictly fab-u-lous occasion.

For ticket availability and details, you can click here for the Sheffield date or you can click here for the Nottingham performances.

