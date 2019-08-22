Check out top tribute band Diio at Nottingham Albert’s later this month

The UK’s top tribute to legendary rock vocalist Ronnie James Dio will play Nottingham Albert’s (formerly Spanky van Dyke’s) on Friday, August 30.

Formed from members of Sack Sabbath and Hi On Maiden, Diio play the greatest solo hits from Dio plus his classics from Rainbow and Sabbath.

Expect to hear blistering versions of Stand Up And Shout, Holy Diver, Don’t Talk To Strangers, Heaven And Hell, Neon Knights, Kill The King, Stargazer etc etc. Support from the brilliant original metal band The Darker My Horizon.

Tickets are £8 advance, £10 door. Doors open at 7.30pm with the support onstage at 8.30pm.

You can click here for more.

You can also click here or click here for more stories.