Comic Kerry Godliman will bring new show to Nottingham

Comedy fans won’t want to miss an appearance by stand-up star Kerry Godliman at Nottingham Glee on April 28.

She will be performing her brand new show BOSH.

Kerry is back on tour after what she thought would be a little 'she' time. No chance.

Her bosh-like nature will never let her rest. Well, that and a needy cat, a constantly disappointing camper van, and ever-raging feelings of mum guilt and bewilderment at the phasing-out of thimbles. All will be explained!

Kerry is a woman who gets things done, as anybody who saw the comic win series seven of Taskmaster in 2018 knows. And now she is touring her new stand-up show, BOSH, the title of which is inspired by that experience. It's the word Taskmaster host Greg Davies used to describe Godliman's no-messing-about, get-stuck-in attitude to the show.

