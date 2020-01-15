Cool sounds from Iceland Symphony Orchestra at Royal Concert Hall

The next Nottingham Classics performance at the city’s Royal Concert Hall is to be given by the Iceland Symphony Orchestra.

Conducted by Yan-Pascal Tortelier, the orchestra will be in action at the city centre venue on Saturday, February 8, starting at 7.30pm.

The guest soloist will be the highly talented pianist Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, who will take the starring role in a performance of Ravel’s memorable and subtly jazzy Piano Concerto For The Left Hand.

The other pieces in the concert are Bizet’s sparkling and charming L’Arlesienne Suite No 2, Sibelius’s much-loved Second Symphony plus a piece called Aeriality, written by Iceland’s current leading composer, Anna Thorvaldsdottir.

For more details on the concert and how to get tickets, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

