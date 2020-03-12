Coronavirus concerns cause The Who to call off UK tour and Motorpoint Arena Nottingham gig

The Who have postponed their UK tour, including a date at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on April 3 because of the coronavirus situation.

The dates will be rescheduled for later in the year. All tickets will be honoured.

The band says the fans' safety is paramount and they had no option but to postpone the shows as a precaution.

Singer Roger Daltrey assured fans the shows will “definitely happen and it may be the last time we do a tour of this type, so keep those tickets, as the shows will be fantastic.”

Sadly, The Who will also be unable to appear at the Royal Albert Hall on March 28 as part of the annual Teenage Cancer Trust shows.

A new rescheduled date will be announced soon. Customers are advised to retain their ticket for the rescheduled show as all tickets will remain valid for the new date.

