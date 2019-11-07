Disney on Ice dazzles with 100 years of magic spectacular

The Disney on Ice spectacular featuring a whole host of children’s favourites has become an annual event on arena calendars.

And the ice show never fails to deliver.

The family show combines the lavish costumes and impressive props you might expect to see in a Disneyland parade with dazzling ice skating routines and fun scenes recounting moments from popular Disney animated films.

This year’s show, 100 Years of Magic, packs in plenty of colourful characters, ensuring almost every child will get the chance to see their hero or heroine take to the ice.

Compered as always by the legendary Disney duo Minnie and Mickey Mouse, the audience is taken on a journey into the worlds of Pinocchio, Aladdin, Mulan, The Lion King and Finding Dory via a comprehensive roll call of princesses.

With Frozen fever set to grip the country again when the much-anticipated sequel hits the cinemas this month, it makes sense that a substantial section of the show is devoted to an abridged re-enactment of the frosty tale.

The audience is transported to the land of Arendelle to witness Queen Elsa freezing summer with her magical powers and cheer on Princess Anna as she tries to save both her sister

and their kingdom using the most powerful magic of all – love.

The characters that drew the biggest cheer this year were the cast from Toy Story 4.

Children and grown-ups alike watched open-mouthed as Forky emerged onto the ice from a giant backpack and had to be convinced by his pals, Woody, Buzz and Bo Peep not the fulfil his destiny as a disposable spork by hurling himself into the trash.

Disney on Ice - 100 Years of Magic features Aladdin and multiple genies.

Disney on Ice manages to hit the right notes for all the family.

As well as the child-friendly stories and familiar faces, there are impressive skating routines, stunning sets, crazy costumes and special effects which add the Disney wow factor.

Particular highlights included an enormous Chinese dragon, a large sea turtle and flurries of snow.

Whether you are new to the world of Disney on Ice or you’re a seasoned regular, 100 Years of Magic will not disappoint.

Forky, from Toy Story 4, makes an appearance.

Disney on Ice continues at Sheffield's Fly DSA Arena until Sunday. November 10. For showtimes and tickets, click here.

And it is at Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, from November 20-24. For showtimes and tickets, click here.