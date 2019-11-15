Don't miss A Monster Calls at Nottingham Theatre Royal in February

The multi award-winning book A Monster Calls is to hit the stage at Nottingham Theatre Royal next year.

The adaptation of Patrick Ness's book can be seen there from February 18 to 22.

Patrick Ness’s piercing novel is brought vividly to life in the Olivier Award-winning production by visionary

director Sally Cookson.

Thirteen-year-old Conor and his mum have managed just fine since his dad moved away. But now his mum is sick and not getting any better.

His grandmother won’t stop interfering and the kids at school won’t look him in the eye. Then, one night, Conor is woken by something at his window. A monster has come walking. It’s come to tell Conor tales from when it walked before. And when it’s finished, Conor must tell his own story and face his deepest fears.

From the critically acclaimed bestseller, A Monster Calls offers a dazzling insight into love, life and healing. The book has sold more than a million copies and garnered huge critical acclaim, including an unprecedented double win of the Carnegie and Greenaway Medals for outstanding children’s literature and illustration.

Director Sally Cookson said “Being given the opportunity to adapt Patrick Ness’s beautiful book was a career highlight and I am thrilled to be able to bring it to life once more in a new touring production that will see it reach a wider audience.

"Despite packing an emotional punch, it is ultimately a show that brings together audience and actors to explore some of the harder aspects of being human, and ﬁnd comfort collectively as the story unfolds.”

