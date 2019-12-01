Don't miss thriller An Inspector Calls in Nottingham next year

Stephen Daldry’s hugely acclaimed production of An Inspector Calls can be seen at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal next year.

JB Priestley’s classic thriller returns after a sellout West End season and US tour.

Hailed as the theatrical event of its generation, winning more awards than any other production in history, An Inspector Calls has thrilled more than four million people worldwide.

When Inspector Goole arrives unexpectedly at the prosperous Birling family home, their peaceful dinner party is shattered by his investigations into the death of a young woman.

His startling revelations shake the very foundations of their lives and challenge us all to examine our consciences. This is a must-see for a whole new generation of theatregoers.

The production can be seen at Nottingham Theatre Royal from February 11 to 15 next year.

