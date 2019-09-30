Enjoy a Nottingham date next year for The Chicago Blues Brothers

The Chicago Blues Brothers are going to be strutting their stuff at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on February 21.

The multi award-winning spectacular is back in town with a new production.

The Chicago Blues Brothers are taking you to the movies for a night filled with some of the greatest movie anthems of all time.

A Night At The Movies debuted in London’s West End earlier this year and has travelled the world playing theatres, arenas and concert halls from China to Norway.

This high-octane, adrenaline pumping musical mash-up presents the best material from the original Blues Brothers movies and is jam-packed full of songs by legends including Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Ray Charles plus many more.

It also features songs from A Star Is Born, Footloose, Back to the Future and the Greatest Showman.

Photo: Adrian Wilson