Enjoy the magic of musicals with hit show Beyond The Barricade at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Mansfield Palace Theatre presents Beyond the Barricade on Thursday, May 23, an exciting concert portrayal of the greatest songs in musical theatre, all performed entirely live by some of the best musical performers

working today.

Recreating original West End and Broadway musical hit songs with amazing authenticity, Beyond the Barricade is made up of a cast of past principal performers from Les Misérables in the West End.

Here Andy Reiss, one of the creators and stars of the show, tell us more about what’s in store.

How did Beyond the Barricade come about and what should audiences expect from the show?

The original concept came about when David (Fawcett) and I were performers in Les Miserables. I saw the potential of creating a concert version of some of the most popular songs from the musical theatre genre. I wanted to make sure the songs were true to the original versions, so that the audience could invest in sitting and listening to a concert version, but be completely immersed in the storytelling of each particular song. The added bonus of having four principal performers from Les Miserables meant that we could also without doubt show the pedigree of the performers.

We take our audience on a journey through some of the greatest stage musicals, including Miss Saigon, Phantom of the Opera, Blood Brothers, The Lion King, Hamilton, and of course Les Miserables.

What roles did you play in Les Mis?

My primary roles were the Factory Foreman and Combeferre, but I was very fortunate to perform Enjolras in Dublin and Edinburgh on many occasions, and also played Valjean in Edinburgh.

What first triggered your love of music, and at what age?

I was always surrounded by music from an early age with my parents and grandparents being involved in Hednesford Salvation Army brass band, and by the age of five I had learnt how to read and play music. I think that definitely gave me a good grounding in music for my future. I played in a few bands during my later teenage years, but I always loved performing in the local musical theatre societies too.

So did you start working in musical theatre as soon as you left school?

I didn’t actually. I went to university and studied economics with child care law, and worked within that field for a number of years. However most of my spare time was given over to performing on stage. I then attended an open audition for the first production of Les Miserables outside the West End, just because I wanted to give it a go - and was very surprised when they offered me a contract! I thought it would just be 12 months work and I would go back to my day job. I never dreamed I would end up touring with the show in Manchester, Dublin and Edinburgh, and then transferring to the West End. It was also a great privilege to return to Les Mis, as the Resident Director for the first National Tour.

With such a wide variety of musicals would you say this is a show for musical theatre fans or would you say there is something for everyone?

We get terrific feedback after the shows. We have a lot of people saying that we have introduced them to new shows. We have just introduced Hamilton into our concert, so our audiences can also have a sprinkling of more modern musicals too. Beyond the Barricade can travel further afield to where the big touring shows don’t reach. People tell us that we have persuaded them to go and see more theatre which is great. It is the same with Les Misérables, amazingly even though it has been going for over 30 years, we still get people writing saying that we have introduced them to the music of this phenomenal show.

Photos by Ewen Lewis