Explore the career of Sir Ranulph Fiennes at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Leading explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes will be bringing his live show Living Dangerously to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on January 23.

Sir Ranulph has spent his life in pursuit of extreme adventure, risking life and limb in some of the most ambitious private expeditions ever undertaken.

Among his many record-breaking achievements, he was the first to reach both Poles, the first to cross the Antarctic and Arctic Ocean, and the first to circumnavigate the world along its polar axis. His current goal is to become the first person to cross both polar ice caps and climb the highest mountain on each of the seven continents.

Light-hearted and poignant, Living Dangerously offers a journey through Sir Ranulph’s life, spanning his childhood and school misdemeanours, his army life, the Transglobe Expedition and his current Global Reach Challenge.

