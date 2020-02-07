Family fun when Oi Frog And Friends! comes to Nottingham

Families will love the show Oi Frog And Friends! at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal soon.

Join Frog, Dog and Cat from February 21 to February 23.

It’s a new day at Sittingbottom school and Frog is looking for a place to sit, but Cat has other ideas and Dog is doing as he’s told. Little do any of them know chaos is coming... who knew there were so many rhyming rules and what will happen when Frog is in charge?

Oi Frog & Friends! is a 55-minute play with songs, puppets, laughs and, of course, rhymes.

Oi Frog & Friends! is created for the stage by Emma Earle, Zoe Squire, Luke Bateman and Richy Hughes, bringing together Kes Gray and Jim Field’s award-winning series of picture books, published by Hachette Children’s Group, in a fun-filled production.

