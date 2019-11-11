Festive fun for all the family this Christmas at National Ice Centre in Nottingham

There will be plenty of Christmas fun for families to enjoy over the next few weeks at the National Ice Centre in Nottingham.

Surrounded by twinkling lights, a majestic tree and a life size snow globe to have your photo taken inside, the National Ice Centre is a great place to get into the Christmas spirit this year.

Skaters also have the opportunity to join in the National Ice Centre’s Laps to Lapland challenge. The challenge will open on Sunday, December 1, and skaters are invited to circle the perimeter of the ice in an attempt to contribute to the 30,255 laps needed to reach Lapland.

The laps equal the 2,015 miles distance between Nottingham and the ‘official home’ of Santa, Rovaniemi in Lapland. The National Ice Centre is challenging public skaters to help them reach Lapland before Christmas Day. Daily progress will be logged and available for everyone to track at www.national-ice-centre.com/christmas

The magical events, including special themed activities and the opportunity to visit Santa in his grotto, include:

Two Winter Family Fun Weekends

Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15, 11am – 5pm

Saturday, December 21 and Sunday, December 22, 11am – 5pm

Pre-booked sessions with Santa begin from 10.30am each day.

Get your Christmas wish list ready because Santa will be visiting the National Ice Centre to set up his grotto beside the ice at both Winter Family Fun Weekends. Pre-book a ticket to secure a meeting with him when his elves open the doors to his grotto as part of the special themed events.

Festive Foam Parties will take place on Saturday, December 21.

Three festive foam parties will create a wintery scene on the ice. Put on your Christmas jumper and prepare to get festive as the disco lights are switched on and cannons spray snow white foam onto the rink whilst you skate to your favourite yuletide tunes.

For the very first time the magic is extended to a relaxed foam party, perfect for those wanting a calm and quiet environment to skate without music or flashing lights and a little less foam.

The Magic of Christmas Gala Ice Show is to take place on Sunday, December 22, from 2.30pm – 3.45pm.

To compliment the festive skating and events, Christmas themed food and drink will be available throughout December in the Sub Zero café.

For further information or to book your festive skating session at the biggest ice rink in Nottingham, you can click here call 0843 373 3000 or visit in person at National Ice Centre, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham.

