Get in the mood with world famous Glenn Miller Orchestra at Royal Concert Hall later this year

Big band fans are in for a real treat when The Glenn Miller Orchestra comes to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall for a performance there on Sunday, December 8.

Tickets are now on sale to see this world-famous ensemble in action.

Take a sleigh ride through Glenn Miller’s Winter Wonderland with an evening of big band music.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra directed by Ray McVay will be dusting off the maestro’s original arrangements of your favourite Christmas songs.

Swing into Christmas with the Moonlight Serenaders with their fabulous harmonies, Catherine Sykes and Mark Porter on vocals the swinging Jazz Band, the Uptown Hall Gang and the Polka Dot Dolls.

This is a perfect afternoon concert for big band aficionados and gets under way at 3pm.

Tickets are £26.50 - £30.50 and are available on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

