Get your tickets soon to see comedy legend Alexei Sayle at Nottingham and Sheffield next year

Pioneering comedy legend Alexei Sayle is to return to the stand-up scene in 2020 when he embarks on his first tour in seven years.

The king of alternative comedy will be at Nottingham Playhouse on Saturday, February 15, and Sheffield Memorial Hall on March 17 and 18.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, November 8.

Following huge success with three series of his popular recent Radio 4 show Alexei Sayle’s Imaginary Sandwich Bar, Alexei Sayle has announced he will be returning to stages across the UK in 2020.

Sayle’s brand new show will span the UK, including a three-night homecoming residency at Liverpool’s Epstein Theatre.

Sayle has been performing stand-up for 40 years since the day he invented modern comedy. He would like to stay at home with his cat but he’s still really funny, dangerously political and wildly energetic so he feels compelled to do a live tour. The least you can do is to come and see him.

His numerous TV and film appearances have included The Comic Strip Presents, The Young Ones, Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade, Alexei Sayle’s Stuff and many more.

He is also a hugely acclaimed and popular author.

For more, you can click here.

You can also click here or click here for more stories.

Photo credit: Matt Stronge