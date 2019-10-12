Get your tickets to see Adam Moss and Melanie Walters head the cast in Cinderella at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Cinderella is coming soon to Mansfield Palace Theatre, running from November 30 to January 5.

The clock is ticking to get your seats booked for this year’s festive, family-friendly show at the Palace Theatre.

Heading the cast once again will be funnyman Adam Moss, as Buttons, building on his rapport with Palace Theatre audiences in previous years.

Joining him this time will be Melanie Walters, who is familiar from her appearances in smash hit sitcom Gavin And Stacey, plus Olivia Birchenough, the popular kids’ TV presenter.

