Hits galore as Halfway To Paradise: The Billy Fury Story returns to Mansfield’s Palace Theatre

Halfway To Paradise: The Billy Fury Story is returning to Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on Friday, May 24.

Get ready to experience an electric and emotional nostalgic journey through the life of a unique rock star.

As part of the show, Fury comes alive – via giant screen – reunited with his own band of original Tornados.

Fury’s Tornados remain Billy’s longest ever serving band and continue to tour in this hit show with all original members.

Featuring the uncanny voice of Colin Gold as Billy Fury, the band remember their old friend and boss by performing live magical hits such as I Will, Last Night Was Made For Love, Wondrous Place, Jealousy, Halfway To Paradise and many more.

For Ronnie Wycherley, his musical journey started aged 19 when rock impresario Larry Parnes re-christened him Billy Fury.

London beckoned and a contract with Decca Records saw Billy Fury enter the UK top 20 with his own compositions Maybe Tomorrow/Gonna Type A Letter.

It was the first of an unbelievable 29 hit records and he goes on to sell more records for them than any other artist, including the Rolling Stones and The Beatles.

Fury’s Tornados came into Billy’s life in 1970 and he was still a big star.

Nottinghamshire band member and guitarist Chris Raynor remembered: ”He was 6ft tall, handsome and a big star with a terrific voice. But he was also very shy and quite a nervous performer. All the girls fancied him!”

Fury’s Tornados continued to back Billy until his retirement through ill health in 1976. In 1982 a new recording contract with Polydor Records brought Billy out of retirement. Tragically on January 28, 1983, Billy

lost his final battle with heart illness, aged just 42.

However Billy’s music and memory lives on in the show Halfway to Paradise where Fury’s Tornados live the dream just a little bit more.

For more, you can call the box office on 01623 633133 or you can click here.

You can also click here for another music story.