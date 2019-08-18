Hits galore when Believe - The Cher Songbook comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre

Believe - The Cher Songbook will be hitting the stage at the Mansfield Palace Theatre on October 6 as part of the venue’s exciting autumn season.

Make sure you come along to experience a stunning tribute, turning back time and celebrating the Goddess of Pop, Cher.

This is an exhilarating show sensationally recreating all her hits, the hair, the costumes from her breathtaking career spanning six decades.

Call 01623 633133

