Hits galore when Madness musical Our House is performed at Nottingham Arts Theatre

Come and see the Madness musical Our House at Nottingham Arts Theatre from May 22 to 25.

It is being performed by the People’s Theatre Company and is not to be missed,

Our House is the award winning musical featuring songs from ska/pop band Madness’s glittering hit-packed career.

The story follows Camden lad Joe Casey who, on the night of his 16th birthday, makes a decision that will change his life forever.

Our House follows the two paths that Joe’s life could take after that fateful night. Over a period of seven years and two alternative lives, Joe deals with the consequences.

This high energy show includes hit songs such as Baggy Trousers, Driving in My Car, Wings of A Dove and It Must Be Love to name a few.

Tickets are £13-£15. Click here for more on how you can get tickets.

