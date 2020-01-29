Hits galore when Sensational 60s Show returns to Nottingham later this year

Expect a rockin’ good night when The Sensational 60s Experience makes its latest visit to Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall in December.

With a brand new production for 2020, The Sensational 60s Experience brings you a three-hour spectacular blast of pure nostalgia.

It can be seen at the Royal Concert Hall on Saturday, December 5.

The show with the definite feel good factor will transport you back to the magical decade that was the 1960s.

The Sensational 60s Experience will deliver to you a night never to be forgotten where you’ll find it impossible to remain in your seat.

Whether you come to this show to relive your childhood memories or you just simply want to see what your parents have been raving about for all these years, come and experience the musical phenomena of the 1960s for yourself. This is a must-see 60s show for 2020, starring Mike Pender (the original voice of The Searchers, on his 80th birthday tour) The Fortunes, The Swinging Blue Jeans, The Fourmost and The Revolvers.

Hits to be performed will include Needles and Pins, Storm In A Teacup, Hippy Hippy Shake, A Little Lovin, A Hard Day’s Night plus many more.

So make sure you step back in time to when pop music was arguably at its very best.

Tickets to see The Sensational 60s Experience are available by calling the box office on 0115 9895555.