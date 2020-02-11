Hits galore with tribute show The Jersey Beats

The Jersey Beats perform their tribute show Oh What A Nite at Mansfield Palace Theatre on February 19.

The Jersey Beats is one of the UK's best known doo wop, rock and pop shows, celebrating the hit-packed story of the famous group The Four Seasons.

The performers in this show include Matt Andrews, who plays Frankie Valli in the production, and has had a lot of successful onstage roles including performing in one of the most successful musicals of all time, We Will Rock You.

Stunning costumes, choreography, production and more will all to take you back to the glorious era when hit song after hit song made music sensations The Four Seasons famous around the world.

For more on ticket details for the show, you can click here or call the box office on 01623 633133.

