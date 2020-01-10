Holes to make eagerly-waited return to Nottingham Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse will be hosting its critically acclaimed production of Holes again next month.

Based on the multi award-winning novel by Louis Sachar – which has also become a Hollywood blockbuster - Holes is an offbeat comedy adventure that is perfect for children aged eight and up.

Back by popular demand after a successful run at the theatre in 2018, it can be seen at the Playhouse from February 5 to 8, and is dropping in as part of a major national tour.

Stanley Yelnats can’t catch a break. Born into a family cursed with bad luck, it comes as no surprise when he finds himself accused of a crime he didn’t commit.

Sent to a labour camp as punishment, he is tasked with digging one hole, five foot wide by five foot deep, every day.

He’s told that the whole purpose of it is to build ‘character’. But the tyrannical warden at the labour camp is definitely hiding something.

How will Stanley and his fellow inmates deal with her demands, her two cronies, plus the fearsome rattlesnakes and yellow-spotted lizards?

And will Stanley and his new friends unearth what’s really going on?

For ticket details to see Holes during its return to Nottingham, you can call the box office at Nottingham Playhouse on 0115 9419419 or you can check out the theatre’s website by clicking here.

