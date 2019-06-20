Hometown gig at Nottingham Alberts for top tribute act Sack Sabbath later this month

The highly acclaimed Black Sabbath tribute band Sack Sabbath will return to their home town on Saturday, June 29, for a gig at Nottingham Alberts (formerly Spanky Van Dykes’ next door to Rock City).

The band members have been busy gigging the UK over the last few months and will be appearing at the huge Cyprus Rock festival shortly in front of thousands of fans.

Before that happens, Sack Sabbath will be warming up for the show with this appearance in Nottingham where they will deliver a thunderous set of Black Sabbath classics including War Pigs, N.I.B., Iron Man and of course the immortal Paranoid, three times a top ten hit single.

Support comes from London metallers Dethonator, currently on tour promoting their new album. Doors open at 8pm.

Admission is £10 on the door or £8 in advance. Click here for more.

