Jake Bugg to play Rock City on new UK tour

Nottingham's own Jake Bugg has announced details of a new UK to this autumn.

The short run of dates, the singer-wongwriter's first in a year, will start with a hometown gig at Rock City on November 16.

The tour will see Jake road testing new songs alongside firm fan favourites from his first four albums.

READ THIS: Snow Patrol to play Nottingham date.

Already established as one of the best live British artists, Jake will be performing with his full band.

Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday, September 13 here.