Kids’ show In The Night Garden is coming to Nottingham Theatre Royal next year

In the Night Garden Live is coming to the Theatre Royal Nottingham next year.

Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, MakkaPakka and friends are back in their fun-filled live show Igglepiggle’s Busy Day!

Join Igglepiggle as he looks for his friends in the Night Garden by following their funny sounds until he finds them all.

You will see all your favourite characters beautifully brought to life with full-size costumes, magical puppets, and enchanting music.

This completely new show lasts just under an hour and your little ones will be amazed when they see a very special visit from The Amazing Flying Pinky Ponk.

Now in its 11th year, In the Night Garden Live is one of the UK’s favourite family events.

More than one million people have seen it so far and it gets 4.8 out of five stars based on 13,490 parents’ reviews.

For tickets for the show, call the box office on 0115 9895555

