Last chance to catch Cinderella at Nottingham Theatre Royal

The all-star pantomime production of Cinderella at Nottingham Theatre Royal is approaching the final few performances this week.

The popular show stars Gareth Gates, Connor McIntyre, Les Dennis, plus Richard Cadell and Sooty among its talented cast, and runs at the venue until Saturday, January 5.

It has been wowing audience members of all ages across the area in the past few weeks with its winning combination of comedy, songs, romance and a sprinkling of panto magic.

Cinderella has once again been produced by Qdos Entertainment, the world’s biggest pantomime producer, continuing their long-running partnership with the Theatre Royal Nottingham, following last year’s swashbuckling production of Peter Pan.

For ticket availability for these final few performances, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

