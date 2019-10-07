Leading medium Steve Holbrook is back in Mansfield this week

Steve Holbrook can be seen at The Towers in Mansfield on Friday, October 11, from 7.30pm.

Regarded by many as one of the UK’s top clairvoyant mediums, Steve explains how he hears the voices of our loved ones that have passed away.

He will be making his latest visit to the area as part of his Psychic Vibration On The Medium Wave tour.

His ability has taken him to theatres and hotels around the country, showing his unique ability to act as a telephone exchange between this world and the spirit world.

Steve has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charities over the years, and most recently his current total for PACT – a charity that helps terminally ill children and their parents across the country – is almost £30,000.

He is dedicated to raising funds and awareness for this charity.

Tickets are £17 on 01823 666292, or £18 on the door. Doors open at 7pm.

Photo credit: Corin Wright