Mark Gatiss to make star return to Nottingham Playhouse later this year

League Of Gentlemen and Sherlock star Mark Gatiss has written a new adaptation of Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol, to be performed at Nottingham Playhouse from October 30 to November 14.

Drawing inspiration from the Victorian supernatural world and Dickens’s original spine-tingling ghost story, Gatiss will also star as the ghost of Jacob Marley, who visits the mean-spirited Ebenezer Scrooge on Christmas Eve with a warning about his greed, famously sparking three more eerie encounters. This will be his follow-up appearance to 2018's hugely successful The Madness Of King George III at the Playhouse.

Mark Gatiss said: “A Christmas Carol has been absolutely my favourite story since I was, well, tiny.

“It’s an astonishingly powerful tale of life, love, loss and redemption and remains supremely relevant. But at its heart it is a ghost story and that will be at the core of my new version.”

He added that it will be "a scary, thrilling, joyous adventure to get the blood piping on a freezing winter’s night. A Victorian phantasmagoria!”

A Christmas Carol will also reunite Gatiss with director Adam Penford (Holes, An Enemy of the People), following 2018’s production of The Madness of George III. It will travel to London’s Alexandra Palace with Eleanor Lloyd Productions for the Christmas season after its initial run at Nottingham Playhouse over Halloween and early November.

