Michael Morpurgo book Private Peaceful hits stage soon at Nottingham Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse is to stage Michael Morpurgo's much-loved book Private Peaceful later this month.

Adapted by Simon Reade, it can be seen from March 27 to April 11.

Nottingham Playhouse has revealed the cast of upcoming wartime tale. It’s a production that is set to transport families and schools back in time.

Acknowledged by Morpurgo as his favourite work, this new adaptation follows the adventures of Peaceful brothers, Tommo and Charlie, starting with childhood adventures in rural England. However, things take a turn as both brothers fall for the same girl just as the Great War begins – with devastating events unfolding as a result.

Daniel Boyd plays Charlie Peaceful, with younger brother Tommo Peaceful played by Daniel Rainford. Liyah Summers will play the brothers’ love interest, Molly, as well as a selection of other characters.

The production will be directed by Elle While.

