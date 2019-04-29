Motown The Musical is a supreme show this week at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal

Whether your preference is Gershwin or Cole Porter, Lennon and McCartney, heavy metal or rap, there’s always a place for Motown, writes John Shawcroft.

What’s not to like?

So this is why the touring production of Motown the Musical (Theatre Royal, Nottingham until Saturday, May 4) can scarcely be anything but a hit.

Detroit at the height of its motortown prosperity is the setting for this amazing story, which is based on the book by Motown Records founder Berry Gordy.

With just $800 borrowed from his family, Gordy launched the label in 1959 and fulfilled a childhood dream. It tells the thrilling tale of the man who broke barriers and fought against the odds to form a company which featured mainly black performers set against the background of the Vietnam War and the assassinations of John F Kennedy and Martin Luther King jnr.

Here are Gordy’s personal relationships, professional struggles and Motown’s rise and fall as talented artistes moved on to larger outfits with bigger budgets. Financial struggles, marital problems and disillusionment overcome Gordy, sympathetically played by Edward Baruwa, and his sense of imagined betrayal is palpable as he ponders whether to attend a celebration to mark Motown’s 25th anniversary.

But for all this cultural background and Gordy’s ups and downs, one thing remains constant – the quality of the music. And by the time he sold the company, in 1988, 57 No 1 hits had been posted on the Billboard Hot 100 pop charts and music lovers of all colours and creeds united.

Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, Mary Wells (My Guy was written by Robinson), Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder the Temptations, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, the Four Tops…the list goes on. And we are treated to excerpts from more than 50 songs including Dancing in the Street, I Heard It Through the Grapevine, Stop! In the Name of Love, My Guy and many others in the national musical consciousness.

Baruwa’s Gordy is seldom off stage and he demonstrates a rich singing voice as befits someone who has appeared in Porgy and Bess, where he understudied the role of Porgy.

Perhaps one of the outstanding themes is the transformation of Karis Anderson’s Diana Ross from schoolgirl to pop diva via the Supremes and eventual solo career, reaching a peak when she takes the stage in Las Vegas.

The relationship between Gordy and Ross is a powerful sub-plot and arguably she is the true queen of Motown. When she left in 1981 for RCA, soon followed by Shak Gabbidon-Williams’s Marvin Gaye (Columbia) the writing was on the wall as the predators began to circle, leaving Gordy with little option but to sell.

Colour, superb use of scenery and some dazzling dance routines make this a night to enjoy and remember, truly a show which is supreme.

Photo credit: Tristram Kenton