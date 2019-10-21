Much-loved Tom Gates books hit the stage soon at Nottingham Theatre Royal

The award-winning Tom Gates series of books are coming to the stage of the Theatre Royal Nottingham for the very first time as part of a year-long UK tour.

The production will be visiting the city centre venue from November 13 to 17.

The producers behind the Olivier Award nominated Gangsta Granny and the celebrated Horrible Histories stage shows have teamed up with acclaimed author and illustrator Liz Pichon to create a brand-new story exclusively for the stage.

The show follows Tom as he tries to keep out of trouble while things go increasingly wrong at home and school.

It features favourite characters from the stories including Tom’s best friends Derek and Norman and their band Dogzombies.

It’s not easy to impress Amy Porter and moany Marcus Meldew is doing his best to disrupt things while their teacher Mr Fullerman keeps his beady eye on them all.

Things aren’t made easier when his grandparents - The Fossils - announce a big surprise and his Mum, Dad and sister Delia are doing everything to make his life difficult, which means Tom will need all the help he can get to save the day!

The Birmingham Stage Company are the award-winning producers of David Walliams’s Gangsta Granny and Awful Auntie. The company produce all the Horrible Histories shows live on stage including the West End productions of Barmy Britain. The company also performs internationally, including David Almond’s Skellig on Broadway and Horrible Histories at The Sydney Opera House.

Tom Gates is an adventure for all the family, especially for children from 5 to 12.

The show is adapted by Liz Pichon and Neal Foster with music by Mark Flannery, directed by Neal Foster, designed by Jackie Trousdale, lighting by Jason Taylor and sound by Nick Sagar.

Call the box office for tickets on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

