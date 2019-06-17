Multi-talented Nick Cave appears at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall soon

Conversations With Nick Cave: An Evening of Talk and Music sees the multi-talented Australian appearing at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Tuesday, June 25.

Appearing for a series of evenings of music and open discussion, the performer and writer will take questions from the audience on all manner of subjects and perform some of his most beloved songs on piano.

Described by Cave as “an exercise in connectivity”, no subject is sacred and audiences are encouraged to be bold and challenging, confrontational and unafraid.

The relationship between Cave and his audience has always been open and intense, but deepened during his recent shows with the Bad Seeds, inspiring these unconventional and unique evenings of unfiltered, unscripted and unmoderated Q&A.

For more on ticket availability, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

Photo by Daniel Boud