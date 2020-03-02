Nottingham gig for rising stars The Regrettes

The pop punk combo The Regrettes are performing at Nottingham Rescue Rooms on March 13.

The Regrettes made a huge leap forward in 2019. Their second album How Do You Love? emerged to glowing press coverage on both side of the Atlantic, while songs including California Friends, I Dare You and Pumpkin propelled them to millions of streams.

They also completed a huge European arena tour as guests to Twenty One Pilots and delivered killer main stage sets at both the Reading and Leeds Festivals.

The Regrettes – consisting of the charismatic 19-year-old frontwoman Lydia Night, Genessa Gariano (guitar), Brooke Dickson (bass) and Drew Thomsen (drums) – have returned to the UK for a headline tour. It includes their biggest London show to date at the 1500-capacity Electric Ballroom.

For more on the band and the gig, click here. You can also click here or click here for more stories.