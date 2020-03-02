Nottingham gig for rising stars The Regrettes

The Regrettes (Photo by Claire Marie Vogel)
The Regrettes (Photo by Claire Marie Vogel)

The pop punk combo The Regrettes are performing at Nottingham Rescue Rooms on March 13.

The Regrettes made a huge leap forward in 2019. Their second album How Do You Love? emerged to glowing press coverage on both side of the Atlantic, while songs including California Friends, I Dare You and Pumpkin propelled them to millions of streams.

They also completed a huge European arena tour as guests to Twenty One Pilots and delivered killer main stage sets at both the Reading and Leeds Festivals.

The Regrettes – consisting of the charismatic 19-year-old frontwoman Lydia Night, Genessa Gariano (guitar), Brooke Dickson (bass) and Drew Thomsen (drums) – have returned to the UK for a headline tour. It includes their biggest London show to date at the 1500-capacity Electric Ballroom.

