Nottingham Motorpoint Arena date announced on The Who’s new tour

Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 20, to see rock legends The Who when their ten-date UK arena tour comes to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on April 3.

Fifty-five years after they made their first recordings, The Who are back with a show featuring a full orchestra.

The Who return with their first new album in 13 years entitled WHO due for release on November 22 and preceded by Ball And Chain which is available on all streaming services now.

Singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist and songwriter, Pete Townshend, are joined on the album by long-time Who drummer, Zak Starkey, bassist Pino Palladino, along with contributions from Simon Townshend, Benmont Tench, Carla Azar, Joey Waronker and Gordon Giltrap.

Tickets are on sale from 10am on Friday, September 20, with prices starting from £74. All prices listed include an administration and facility fee.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here or you can call the box office on 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.

Photo credit: Rick Guest