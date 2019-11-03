Nottingham Rescue Rooms gig for rising stars Yonaka

Make sure you check out the forthcoming gig by Yonaka at Nottingham Rescue Rooms on November 11.

Yonaka released their debut album, Don’t Wait ‘Til Tomorrow, earlier this year, the culmination of the past years’ work from arguably the UK’s most exciting, and fastest-growing, debut rock band.

Lauded by critics and fans alike for its explosive energy and hard-hitting subject matter, the album charted in the UK’s official Top 40 in its first week of release.

