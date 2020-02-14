Pasquale plays Frank Spencer soon at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Joe Pasquale as Frank Spencer (Photo by Scott Rylander)
Joe Pasquale as Frank Spencer (Photo by Scott Rylander)

Comedy star Joe Pasquale is returning as Frank Spencer in a touring version of Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em.

He is at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from March 10 to 14.

The show follows on from a successful 2018 tour. Sarah Earnshaw is reprising her role as long-suffering wife Betty, as is Susie Blake as disapproving mother-in-law, Mrs Fisher.
The adaptation is by Guy Unsworth, based on the original TV series by Raymond Allen. Guy will also be directing. 

Joe Pasquale said: "After 30 years in show business, this has been the role of a lifetime for me, so to be bringing it back again, this time to a wider audience, is a dream come true.

”Alongside Sarah Earnshaw’s brilliant Betty, the Spencers are hitting the road again, bigger and better than ever before…it’s going to be a disaster!”

Click here for ticket details. You can also click here or here for more stories.